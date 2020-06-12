NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Friday that the NFL will recognize Juneteenth as a holiday this year and that all league offices will be closed.

Juneteenth, celebrated every year on June 19th, commemorates June 19, 1865 when the Emancipation Proclamation was read to free Black slaves in Texas by General Gordon Granger, effectively marking the end of slavery in the United States.

NFL will recognize Juneteenth as a holiday this year, Roger Goodell told the league in this email this morning: pic.twitter.com/sS0DYYk46c — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 12, 2020

"The power of this historical feat in our country's blemished history is felt each year, but there is no question that the magnitude of this event weighs even more heavily today in the current climate," part of Goodell's statement read. "Juneteenth not only marks the end of slavery in the United States, but it also symbolizes freedom - a freedom that was delayed, and brutally resisted; and though decades of progress followed, a freedom for which we must continue to fight.

"It is a day to reflect on our past, but more importantly, consider how each one of us can continue to show up and band together to work toward a better future."

Goodell recently said he was wrong for not listening to players who knelt during the national anthem as a peaceful protest against police brutality and racial injustice in the United States.