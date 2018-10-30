The NFL's trade deadline is Tuesday at 4pm et/1pm pt. Follow all the latest rumours with TSN.ca's deadline blog.

Jenkins a Fit in KC?

It's no secret that the New York Giants are looking to divest themselves of salary and accrue assets ahead of 4pm as already mentioned below, but where could Janoris Jenkins land if the cornerback were to be moved?

Team to watch today at NFL trade deadline approaches: The Chiefs. They have some interest in Giants CB Janoris Jenkins. He could put an already powerful team over the top. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) October 30, 2018

The New York Post's Paul Schwartz reports that there is interest from the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs.

Jenkins, 30, has two years remaining on a five-year deal signed with the Giants in 2016.

While he might be an upgrade on incumbent options in Kendall Fuller and Tremon Smith, Jenkins has struggled this year. He's allowed 37 receptions on 30 targets for 513 yards and six touchdowns. Jenkins also has two interceptions.

--

Garcon Headed for the Exit?

The San Francisco 49ers' season took a turn for the worse when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was lost to a season-ending injury in Week 3 and it's been downhill ever since, including Sunday's 18-15 loss to the almost as moribund Arizona Cardinals.

Sitting at 1-7, head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged that general manager John Lynch will be working the phones ahead of this afternoon's deadline and it's likely that he'll be taking calls on veteran wideout Pierre Garcon.

"I think every team around the league is doing a ton, so I know there was a report on Pierre," Shanahan said on Monday. "That is true. He's one of the guys that people have asked about and we have talked about, but nothing is going down right now. We'll see how these next two days play out with Pierre and a lot of people."

In his 11th season and second with the Niners, Garcon has 21 receptions for 230 yards this season. He missed the latter half of 2017 with a vertebrae injury after a bright start and hasn't been able to show the form that marked his early days with the team.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the team would be looking to recoup draft picks in any move for Garcon.

A native of Carmel, NY, Garcon is set to earn a modest $5.6 million next season, something unlikely to scare off any suitors.

--

Packers to Sell?

The NFC North remains up for the grabs with all four teams within one game of each other, but it appears the Green Bay Packers could decide to be sellers today.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers have put safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on the trade block. Clinton-Dix has started all seven games for the Packers this season and has three interceptions on the year.

However, Clinton-Dix is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year and it appears the Packers are looking to get a return on their 2014 first-round pick.

The Packers dropped to 3-3-1 with Sunday's narrow loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but remain just one win back of the Chicago Bears (4-3) for first in the NFC North.

--



Golden Gone?

The Detroit Lions sit just behind the Packers in that NFC North, but they could also elect to sell off a key piece on Tuesday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Lions are taking calls on wide receiver Golden Tate, but won't move him unless they're blown away by an offer.

Tate, who leads the Lions with 44 catches and 517 yards this season, is not expecting to be dealt.

"I don't think so," Tate told the Detroit Free Press on Monday. "I feel like I'm a huge part of this organization and this offense especially, so hopefully that's not the case. But again, I do understand it's a business and if it happens then, you know, depends on where they send me."

The Lions lost 28-14 to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, dropping their record to 3-4 on the season.

--



Defenders on the Block

Along with Clinton-Dix, Rapoport lists Browns linebacker Jamie Collins, Raiders pass rusher Bruce Irvin and New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins as defensive players on the trade block heading towards Tuesday's deadline.

Collins, 29, has 55 tackles in eight games with the Browns this season to go along with two sacks and one interception. He was traded to the Browns at the trade deadline in 2016 by the New England Patriots. Rapoport adds the Patriots have had discussions on bringing him back.

Irvin has three sacks and just six tackles in seven games with the Raiders this season. Irvin is set to make $9 million next season in the final year of his current deal. Pelissero reports he could be had for a late-round draft pick.

As for Jenkins, the Giants have declared themselves open for business after trading Eli Apple and Damon Harrison last week. He could be the latest member of the 1-7 team to be traded.

--

On the Way Out?

Demaryius Thomas is bracing for a trade after Denver slipped to 3-5 midway through his ninth NFL season.

Thomas, the Broncos' longest-tenured player, put the odds at "50-50" that he'll be summoned into general manager John Elway's office by the trade deadline Tuesday afternoon to learn whose jersey he'll be wearing next.

The Patriots and Eagles, who met in the Super Bowl nine months ago, are both thin at receiver and might be willing to take on Thomas, who has a 2019 salary cap figure of $15.53 million.

