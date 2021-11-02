2h ago
NFL Trade Deadline Blog: OBJ staying put?
It appears Odell Beckham Jr. is staying put. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have no plans to trade the wide receiver, adding the team has not received any offers that would make sense for them.
TSN.ca Staff
Stephen A.: OBJ needs to get away from Baker, Browns
Ahead of the NFL's trade deadline on Tuesday, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest news and rumours from around the league.
OBJ Staying Put?
It appears Odell Beckham Jr. is staying put.
According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have no plans to trade the wide receiver, adding the team has not received any offers that would make sense for them.
Beckham was limited to just one reception for six yards in the Browns' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. He has 17 catches for 232 yards in six games this season.
Giants not expected to move TE Engram
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the New York Giants are not expected to trade tight end Evan Engram before the deadline.
49ers acquire Omenihu from Texans
The San Francisco 49ers have acquired pass-rusher Charles Omenihu from the Houston Texans for a future late round draft pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Broncos to Keep Selling
After trading franchise icon Von Miller on Monday, the Denver Broncos appear set to continue selling on Tuesday.
NBC's ProFootballTalk reports the team is trying to move cornerback Kyle Fuller ahead of the deadline.
Fuller joined the Broncos as a free agent this past offseason after six seasons with the Chicago Bears.
Chiefs Open Deadline Day
The Kansas City Chiefs made the first move of deadline day, acquiring pass rusher Melvin Ingram from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth-round draft pick.
More details on that trade here.