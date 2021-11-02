Stephen A.: OBJ needs to get away from Baker, Browns

Ahead of the NFL's trade deadline on Tuesday, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest news and rumours from around the league.

OBJ Staying Put?

It appears Odell Beckham Jr. is staying put.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have no plans to trade the wide receiver, adding the team has not received any offers that would make sense for them.

The Cleveland Browns have no plans on trading Odell Beckham Jr. by today’s trade deadline, per sources.

I was told there haven’t been any offers that would make sense for the organization. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 2, 2021

Beckham was limited to just one reception for six yards in the Browns' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. He has 17 catches for 232 yards in six games this season.

Giants not expected to move TE Engram

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the New York Giants are not expected to trade tight end Evan Engram before the deadline.

Still a little more than three hours to go, and obviously things can change, but at this time the Giants do NOT expect to trade Evan Engram before the deadline, per source. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 2, 2021

49ers acquire Omenihu from Texans

The San Francisco 49ers have acquired pass-rusher Charles Omenihu from the Houston Texans for a future late round draft pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Texans are trading young pass-rusher Charles Omenihu to the #49ers in exchange for a future late-rounder. The former fifth rounder, who has been an intriguing trade name for weeks, has a new landing spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2021

Broncos to Keep Selling

After trading franchise icon Von Miller on Monday, the Denver Broncos appear set to continue selling on Tuesday.

NBC's ProFootballTalk reports the team is trying to move cornerback Kyle Fuller ahead of the deadline.

Broncos are trying to make a deadline deal to move CB Kyle Fuller, per source. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 2, 2021

Fuller joined the Broncos as a free agent this past offseason after six seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Chiefs Open Deadline Day

The Kansas City Chiefs made the first move of deadline day, acquiring pass rusher Melvin Ingram from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth-round draft pick.

