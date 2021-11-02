Stephen A.: OBJ needs to get away from Baker, Browns

Ahead of the NFL's trade deadline on Tuesday, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest news and rumours from around the league.

Duvernay-Tardif headed to New York

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the New York Jets in exchange for tight end Dan Brown, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Trade! The #Jets are sending tight end Dan Brown to the #Chiefs for guard Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2021

Duvernay-Tardif has played in just one game since the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers. After opting out of last season to help COVID-19 patients at a long-term care facility in Montreal, Duvernay-Tardif suffered a broken hand in training camp, keeping him out for the first seven games of this season.

The Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Que., native was named co-winner of the 2020 Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year alongside soccer star Alphonso Davies.

OBJ Staying Put?

It appears Odell Beckham Jr. is staying put.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have no plans to trade the wide receiver, adding the team has not received any offers that would make sense for them.

The Cleveland Browns have no plans on trading Odell Beckham Jr. by today’s trade deadline, per sources.

I was told there haven’t been any offers that would make sense for the organization. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 2, 2021

Beckham was limited to just one reception for six yards in the Browns' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. He has 17 catches for 232 yards in six games this season.

Cox staying in Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles will not be trading Pro-Bowler Fletcher Cox, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Eagles are not trading Pro Bowl DT Fletcher Cox, as he alluded to on Instagram. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2021

Mack expected to remain in Indy

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich says that he anticipates running back Marlon Mack remaining with the team past the trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Zak Keefer.

With an hour before the trade deadline, Frank Reich says he anticipates Marlon Mack remaining a Colt — sounds like no serious conversations with GM Chris Ballard about a move at this point in the day. Mack did practice today. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 2, 2021

Giants not expected to move TE Engram

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the New York Giants are not expected to trade tight end Evan Engram before the deadline.

Still a little more than three hours to go, and obviously things can change, but at this time the Giants do NOT expect to trade Evan Engram before the deadline, per source. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 2, 2021

49ers acquire Omenihu from Texans

The San Francisco 49ers have acquired pass-rusher Charles Omenihu from the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Compensation update: Texans are receiving a 2023 6th-round draft pick from the 49ers in exchange for DE Charles Omenihu, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2021

Broncos to Keep Selling

After trading franchise icon Von Miller on Monday, the Denver Broncos appear set to continue selling on Tuesday.

NBC's ProFootballTalk reports the team is trying to move cornerback Kyle Fuller ahead of the deadline.

Broncos are trying to make a deadline deal to move CB Kyle Fuller, per source. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 2, 2021

Fuller joined the Broncos as a free agent this past offseason after six seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Chiefs Open Deadline Day

The Kansas City Chiefs made the first move of deadline day, acquiring pass rusher Melvin Ingram from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth-round draft pick.

