The NFL's trade deadline is Tuesday at 4pm et/1pm pt. Follow all the latest rumours with TSN.ca's deadline blog.

Tate to the Eagles

Hours after saying he didn't think he was going to be moved, Golden Tate was proven wrong.

Trade: #Eagles have acquired WR Golden Tate from Detroit. More details to come.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/8PP06yk5RG — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 30, 2018

The Detroit Lions have dealt the former Notre Dame wideout to the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that a third-round choice is headed the other way.

For his part, Tate is excited to head to the defending Super Bowl champions.

It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!! — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 30, 2018

Tate, 30, is in his ninth season. In seven games this season, Tate has recorded 44 receptions for 517 yards and three touchdowns.

On Monday, Tate was convinced that he wasn't headed anywhere.

"I don't think so," Tate told the Detroit Free Press. "I feel like I'm a huge part of this organization and this offense especially, so hopefully that's not the case. But again, I do understand it's a business and if it happens then, you know, depends on where they send me."

He joins an Eagles receiving corps that also includes Alshon Jeffrey and Nelson Aglahor.

In a somewhat related move, the Lions have also restructured the contract of wide receiver Marvin Jones.

Another more minor WR move for the Lions: Detroit restructured the contract of WR Marvin Jones, saving $2.2 million against its salary cap, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2018

Adam Schefter reports that the amended deal will save the club $2.2 million against the salary cap.

--

Thomas a Texan

Demaryius Thomas is staying in the AFC, but he's on his way out of Denver.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the Houston Texans have acquired the five-time Pro Bowl receiver for a fourth-round selection.

Terms: The #Texans are trading for #Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas in exchange for a 4th round pick and the teams are also swapping 7th rounders. Big move for Houston. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2018

The teams will also swap seventh-round picks.

The Texans had been looking for additional receiving options with Will Fuller lost for the season with a torn ACL.

In his ninth season out of Georgia Tech, the 30-year-old Thomas has 36 receptions for 402 yards and three touchdowns this season.

In a coincidence, the Broncos host the Texans on Sunday.

--

No Move for Le'Veon?

You can't trade somebody who isn't under contract, so it's highly unlikely the Pittsburgh Steelers move Le'Veon Bell before 4pm.

Not that there was much doubt, but Steelers' RB Le'Veon Bell won't be traded, because he can't be traded, because he still hasn't reported to the Steelers' and signed his franchise tender as of 1 pm. Without signing by 4 pm today, he can't be dealt. So no Bell trade this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2018

ESPN's Adam Schefter notes that the 26-year-old running back still hasn't signed reported to the team or signed his franchise tender. Until that happens, the stalement between the Steelers and the player who led the NFL in touches last season continues.

In his stead, James Conner has rushed for 599 yards on 127 carries with nine touchdowns.

--

Jenkins a Fit in KC?

It's no secret that the New York Giants are looking to divest themselves of salary and accrue assets ahead of 4pm as already mentioned below, but where could Janoris Jenkins land if the cornerback were to be moved?

Team to watch today at NFL trade deadline approaches: The Chiefs. They have some interest in Giants CB Janoris Jenkins. He could put an already powerful team over the top. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) October 30, 2018

The New York Post's Paul Schwartz reports that there is interest from the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs.

Jenkins, 30, has two years remaining on a five-year deal signed with the Giants in 2016.

While he might be an upgrade on incumbent options in Kendall Fuller and Tremon Smith, Jenkins has struggled this year. He's allowed 37 receptions on 30 targets for 513 yards and six touchdowns. Jenkins also has two interceptions.

--

Garcon Headed for the Exit?

The San Francisco 49ers' season took a turn for the worse when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was lost to a season-ending injury in Week 3 and it's been downhill ever since, including Sunday's 18-15 loss to the almost as moribund Arizona Cardinals.

Sitting at 1-7, head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged that general manager John Lynch will be working the phones ahead of this afternoon's deadline and it's likely that he'll be taking calls on veteran wideout Pierre Garcon.

"I think every team around the league is doing a ton, so I know there was a report on Pierre," Shanahan said on Monday. "That is true. He's one of the guys that people have asked about and we have talked about, but nothing is going down right now. We'll see how these next two days play out with Pierre and a lot of people."

In his 11th season and second with the Niners, Garcon has 21 receptions for 230 yards this season. He missed the latter half of 2017 with a vertebrae injury after a bright start and hasn't been able to show the form that marked his early days with the team.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the team would be looking to recoup draft picks in any move for Garcon.

A native of Carmel, NY, Garcon is set to earn a modest $5.6 million next season, something unlikely to scare off any suitors.

--

Packers to Sell?

The NFC North remains up for the grabs with all four teams within one game of each other, but it appears the Green Bay Packers could decide to be sellers today.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers have put safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on the trade block. Clinton-Dix has started all seven games for the Packers this season and has three interceptions on the year.

However, Clinton-Dix is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year and it appears the Packers are looking to get a return on their 2014 first-round pick.

The Packers dropped to 3-3-1 with Sunday's narrow loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but remain just one win back of the Chicago Bears (4-3) for first in the NFC North.

--



Defenders on the Block

Along with Clinton-Dix, Rapoport lists Browns linebacker Jamie Collins, Raiders pass rusher Bruce Irvin and New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins as defensive players on the trade block heading towards Tuesday's deadline.

Collins, 29, has 55 tackles in eight games with the Browns this season to go along with two sacks and one interception. He was traded to the Browns at the trade deadline in 2016 by the New England Patriots. Rapoport adds the Patriots have had discussions on bringing him back.

Irvin has three sacks and just six tackles in seven games with the Raiders this season. Irvin is set to make $9 million next season in the final year of his current deal. Pelissero reports he could be had for a late-round draft pick.

As for Jenkins, the Giants have declared themselves open for business after trading Eli Apple and Damon Harrison last week. He could be the latest member of the 1-7 team to be traded.

--