CTV and TSN have you covered all season long as the exclusive broadcaster of the National Football League in Canada. Be sure to check our broadcast schedule each week to see what game is on in your region.

Week 1

Thursday, September 5

8:20pm et/5:20pm pt

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears - CTV2 Network, TSN, RDS2, CJDC/CFTK

Sunday, September 8

1pm et/10am pt

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers - CTV Saskatchewan, CTV Alberta, CTV BC, CTV2 Alberta, CTV2 BC, CITL/CJDC/CFTK

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets - CTV Atlantic, CTV Toronto, CTV Kitchener, CTV Ottawa, CTV Atlantic, TSN3

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins - CTV Winnipeg

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles - CTV Montreal, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV2 Atlantic, CTV2 Toronto, CTV2 London/Windsor, CTV2 Ottawa, CKPR

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars - RDS2

4:05pm et/1:05pm pt

Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks - CTV Alberta, CTV BC

4:25pm et/1:25pm pt

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - CTV Toronto, CTV Ottawa, CTV Kitchener, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV Montreal, CTV Winnipeg, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV2 Atlantic, RDS2, CKPR/CITL

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals - TSN3

8:30pm et/5:30pm pt

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots - CTV2 Network, TSN, RDS, CJDC/CFTK

Monday, September 9

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints - TSN, RDS

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders - TSN, RDS