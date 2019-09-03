38m ago
NFL Weekly CTV & TSN Broadcast Schedule
The NFL is back and CTV and TSN have you covered all season long as the exclusive broadcaster of the National Football League in Canada. Be sure to check our broadcast schedule each week to see what game is on in your region.
TSN.ca Staff
CTV and TSN have you covered all season long as the exclusive broadcaster of the National Football League in Canada. Be sure to check our broadcast schedule each week to see what game is on in your region.
Week 1
Thursday, September 5
8:20pm et/5:20pm pt
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears - CTV2 Network, TSN, RDS2, CJDC/CFTK
Sunday, September 8
1pm et/10am pt
Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers - CTV Saskatchewan, CTV Alberta, CTV BC, CTV2 Alberta, CTV2 BC, CITL/CJDC/CFTK
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets - CTV Atlantic, CTV Toronto, CTV Kitchener, CTV Ottawa, CTV Atlantic, TSN3
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins - CTV Winnipeg
Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles - CTV Montreal, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV2 Atlantic, CTV2 Toronto, CTV2 London/Windsor, CTV2 Ottawa, CKPR
Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars - RDS2
4:05pm et/1:05pm pt
Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks - CTV Alberta, CTV BC
4:25pm et/1:25pm pt
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - CTV Toronto, CTV Ottawa, CTV Kitchener, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV Montreal, CTV Winnipeg, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV2 Atlantic, RDS2, CKPR/CITL
Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals - TSN3
8:30pm et/5:30pm pt
Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots - CTV2 Network, TSN, RDS, CJDC/CFTK
Monday, September 9
Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints - TSN, RDS
Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders - TSN, RDS