Aaron Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion and future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

He still may have to wait until after the draft to find a new team for 2025.

The New York Jets already have announced they’re releasing the 41-year-old quarterback after two disappointing seasons. Rodgers hasn’t said he definitely plans to keep playing, though he recently said he’d like to go to a team that wants him.

Several teams still need a starter. Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold and Justin Fields will be the top free agents at the position. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are expected to be the top two quarterbacks selected in the draft.

Here’s a look at Rodgers’ chances of landing with the teams that don't have a clear starter:

Tennessee Titans

They have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, but the AP’s mock draft has the Titans trading down and selecting Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third pick. That would open the door for Rodgers, who could help mentor Will Levis and a young quarterback selected in the second or third rounds. New general manager Mike Borgonzi said the team is considering all options, but Rodgers would seem like a long shot.

Cleveland Browns

With Deshaun Watson’s status uncertain after he ruptured his Achilles tendon for the second time in three months, the Browns have a need. The AP’s mock draft has them trading the No. 2 pick, so they would have to address QB either through a trade or free agency. Veteran Joe Flacco led Cleveland to the playoffs in 2023. Rodgers hasn’t been linked to the Browns, but he could help a team that’s trying to compete right away.

New York Giants

After pursuing Matthew Stafford only to see him stay with the Rams, the Giants became odds-on favorites to land Rodgers. Tommy DeVito is the only quarterback on the team’s roster under contract for next season, and both sides have expressed some interest. But if New York gets a quarterback in the first round — the AP’s mock draft has the Giants trading up to No. 1 for Ward — a veteran backup makes more sense.

Las Vegas Raiders

A team official told The Associated Press last week the coaching staff isn’t sure whether Rodgers would be a fit for new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s system. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Rodgers is still on the Jets’ roster. New head coach Pete Carroll and new GM John Spytek along with minority owner Tom Brady are aiming to win now. If the Raiders land a quarterback in the draft, that wouldn’t preclude a run at Rodgers because Brady strongly believes rookie QBs need time to learn and develop. The AP’s mock draft has the Raiders trading up to get Sanders. If Rodgers could work with Kelly, Las Vegas is an ideal spot. Kelly, Rodgers and Sanders in the same QB room would be an interesting mesh of personalities.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers took a shot on Wilson last year and he seemed to have a future in Pittsburgh after going 6-1 in his first seven starts. But the Steelers finished with five straight losses, including another elimination in the wild-card round. They’re considering keeping Wilson or Fields, who was 4-2 as a starter. If neither stays, they could turn to Rodgers to try to lead them deeper into the postseason.

Minnesota Vikings

Darnold is a free agent and J.J. McCarthy is coming off knee surgery that forced him to miss his rookie season. The Vikings have plenty of talent on a team that won 14 games in 2024. They would have to view Rodgers as a better option than the unproven McCarthy to lead them to a Super Bowl this year. Brett Favre went from the Packers to the Jets to the Vikings and reached an NFC championship game. But Minnesota seems all in on McCarthy.

