Starting Russell Wilson makes sense for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sure, Justin Fields has played well enough to keep his job. He has made steady progress, used his athletic ability to compensate for the offense’s deficiencies and helped the Steelers to a 4-2 start.

But the goal is to win a Super Bowl. It’s not just making the playoffs.

With Fields, the Steelers are ranked 26th in total yards and 20th in scoring with an average of 20.7 points per game.

That won’t cut it in a loaded AFC.

The Steelers have been held to 20 points or less in four games but are winning because they have a stingy defense led by superstar T.J. Watt.

Fields hasn’t shown that he can win a shootout against Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. This version of Pittsburgh’s offense isn’t going to outscore Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Ravens or Josh Allen and the Bills. Then there’s C.J. Stroud and the Texans, and Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who have problems of their own.

“Justin has been really good, and we’ve been really good at times, but not to be confused with great,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said this week. “This is a competitive league. We’re trying to position ourselves to be that team, and we got to play with talent with which we haven’t had an opportunity to play. So we’re going to potentially explore those things.

“Sometimes it doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with what Justin has done or has not done. Justin has been an asset to us. Last week, for example, his ability to utilize his legs, by design and by ad lib, was a significant component of that game. He rushed for 50-plus yards and two touchdowns in game, and so we’re appreciative of that. We’re appreciative of how he’s taking care of the ball, but we’re just looking at all the people at our disposal the same way that we do at any position.”

Wilson beat out Fields for the starting role in training camp. A calf injury forced him to the sideline and Fields took advantage of the opportunity. He has completed a career-best 66.3% of his passes for 1,106 yards with five touchdown passes and one interception. His 93.9 passer rating also is a career-high but that’s 15th among QBs. Fields also has rushed for 231 yards and five scores.

His scrambling ability gives Pittsburgh’s offense an extra dimension that helps make up for a lack of big-time playmakers. But Wilson isn’t exactly a statue in the pocket, even as he nears age 36.

Fields, to his credit, isn’t complaining. He has to be ready to go if Wilson struggles. The Steelers host Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the New York Jets (2-4) on Sunday.

“I don’t think I’ve played good enough, if I’m being real with you, if I’m being real with myself,” Fields told reporters Thursday. “I think if I did play well enough, I don’t think there would be any sort of (question) of who should be playing and who should not. At the end of the day, we got a few wins. Of course, I’m glad about that, but there are areas that I can get better at, and I’m just going to continue to work on those and continue to get better.”

Tomlin has won a lot of games and has never had a losing record since taking over in 2007. He led the Steelers to the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl title the following season but it’s been a long time since they hoisted that Vince Lombardi trophy.

Tomlin knows the offense needs extra juice to have a shot to compete for a championship and Wilson is a longtime star with a ring. He had an ugly 2022 season in Denver and the Broncos were so eager to get rid of him that they were willing to take an $85 million cap hit over this year and next.

But Wilson’s stats last year were decent — 3,070 yards, 26 TDs, eight interceptions and a 98.0 rating.

The Steelers are only paying Wilson the veteran’s minimum of $1.2 million while Denver was stuck paying $38 million of his salary. So this decision isn’t about money. It’s not like Cleveland where Browns coach Kevin Stefanski seems forced to play Deshaun Watson because the team traded away a slew of assets to get him and gave him $230 million guaranteed.

It’s more about Tomlin hoping that Wilson can play like the guy who went to nine Pro Bowls in Seattle.

That Wilson is dange-Russ.

