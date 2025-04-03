Trey McBride is staying in the desert.

The Arizona Cardinals locked up the tight end on a four-year contract worth $76 million, the team announced on Thursday.

The deal sets a new highwater mark for tight end contracts at $19 million per year, eclipsing the deal signed by Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce that pays $17.125 million per year.

McBride set new career highs with 111 catches for 1,146 yards last season, his third in the NFL. He caught two touchdown passes, and scored another rushing.

In his three years in the NFL since being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 55th overall pick, McBride has 221 catches for 2,236 yards with six touchdowns.

