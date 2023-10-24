The Arizona Cardinals are placing Zach Ertz on injured reserve, the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo report.

The veteran tight end incurred a quad strain in Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Ertz, 32, will now miss at least four games, but Pelissero and Garafolo note that the plan is for the three-time Pro Bowler to return at some point this season.

A native of Orange, CA, Ertz is in his 11th NFL season out of Stanford and third with the Cards. In seven games this season, Ertz hauled in 27 receptions on 47 targets for 187 yards and a touchdown.

Ertz spent the first eight-plus seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and was a member of the Super Bowl LII-winning squad.

The move to IR likely ends any chances of Ertz being dealt ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.