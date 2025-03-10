The Arizona Cardinals have made a major splash in free agency with Josh Sweat.

The team has signed the 27-year-old EDGE to a four-year, $76.4 million deal, according to multiple reports.

The contract comes with $41 million in guarantees.

A native of Chesapeake, VA, Sweat had spent the entirety of his seven-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 16 games for the Super Bowl champions last season, he recorded 41 tackles and 8.0 sacks.

Sweat starred in the 40-22 Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last month with six tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Originally taken with the 130th selection of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State, Sweat has recorded 237 tackles, 43.0 sacks and a pick-six in 104 career games.