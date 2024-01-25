The Atlanta Falcons plan to hire former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their new head coach, according to multiple reports.

The Falcons also spoke with Bill Belichick regarding their head coaching vacancy. Atlanta also spoke with Mike Vrabel, Jim Harbaugh and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glen.

Falcons plan to hire Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their head coach, per sources. pic.twitter.com/qlz3PbgEtJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2024

Morris, 47, previously served as Falcons interim head coach in 2020 after Dan Quinn's firing. Arthur Smith took over the job the next season and went 7-10 in all three of his seasons at the helm. Smith was fired by owner Arthur Blank at the conclusion of the regular season.

Morris' first head coaching stint in the NFL came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009, with him holding that position for three seasons. He took over as Rams defensive coordinator in January of 2021.

All in all, Morris' NFL head coaching record stands at 21-38.

More to come.