Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles, according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

#Ravens RB JK Dobbins is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. A crushing injury. He’ll have an MRI to confirm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

Rapoport adds that Dobbins will have an MRI to confirm.

Dobbins rushed eight times and picked up 22 yards and a touchdown before his exit.

Drafted by the Ravens with the 55th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Dobbins, a former Ohio State Buckeye, played in 15 games his rookie season, trailing quarterback Lamar Jackson (1,005 yards) for the team-lead on the ground.

The native Texan was limited to 520 yards and a touchdown in eight games last season after suffering a torn ACL last season.