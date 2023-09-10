Report: Ravens TE Andrews (quad) officially inactive for season-opener against Texans
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was officially ruled out of the Raven's season-opener against the Houston Texas, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Ravens’ TE Mark Andrews officially is inactive today.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2023
Andrews, 28, was limited in practice all week with a quad injury.
Drafted by the Ravens with the 86th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, Andrews earned Pro-Bowl honours in his second season, catching 64 passes for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Oklahoma product from Scottsdale, Ariz., garnered First-Team All-Pro honours and a Pro-Bowl nod in his 2021 season, putting up a career-high 1,361 yards for nine touchdowns on 107 receptions.
Andrews recorded 73 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns last season.