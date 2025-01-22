LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Ben Johnson saw a “loaded” roster with a potential franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams and couldn't pass on the opportunity he has with the Chicago Bears.

His first head coaching job is a big one.

“I’ve always admired what this place could be because I’ve faced them twice a year over the last six years and I’ve really felt like it’s close to going over the hump,” Johnson said Wednesday.

The Bears landed the top candidate on the coaching market when the 38-year-old Johnson agreed to take the job on Monday after spending the past three seasons as Detroit's offensive coordinator. He takes over a team that came into the season with visions of making the playoffs, only to finish last in the NFC North at 5-12. Chicago fired former coach Matt Eberflus in the middle of a 10-game losing streak that ended with a win at Green Bay in the finale.

Johnson had a message for his new players: “Get comfortable being uncomfortable.”

“We’re gonna push,” he said. “We’re gonna challenge.”

Johnson, who joined Matt Patricia's staff in Detroit in 2019 as a quality control coach after seven years as an assistant with the Miami Dolphins, coordinated one of the NFL's best offenses the past three years under Dan Campbell. The Lions led the league in points per game and finished second in yards passing and total yards per game this season in winning the NFC North at 15-2.

Johnson is known as a creative play-caller. The Bears got a first-hand look in Week 16 at Soldier Field, when the Lions tricked them with a “stumble bum” play, resulting in Jared Goff throwing a 21-yard touchdown to Sam LaPorta.

Johnson plans to call plays with the Bears.

“I have been around a number of guys that have called plays in the past and I’ve seen the potential pitfalls that could arise as you’re coaching the entire football team and you can’t get to watching as much tape early in the week as you possibly could,” he said. “The offensive coordinator position is going to have to be somebody that not only I trust but will be extremely detail oriented, organized and structured to set the table — and also willing to work late nights.”

He also said former Saints and Raiders coach Dennis Allen is a candidate for defensive coordinator.

Johnson said the offense will be tailored to the players he has and “calibrated” with Williams in mind.

“We’re going to build this thing,” Johnson said. "This is not simply a dropping of a previous playbook down on the table and starting there. Nope, we’re ripping this thing down to the studs, and we’re going to build it out with him first and foremost, and then with the pieces around him next. I really look forward to challenging him and pushing him.”

Johnson helped Goff reestablish himself as a top quarterback in Detroit following a trade from the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. Goff has thrown for more than 4,400 yards each of the past three seasons and made two of his four career Pro Bowls in that stretch.

Williams said he was “insanely excited” when he found out Johnson took the job and “gave out a loud yell” as he was driving upon getting off the call with Bears management.

“He told me that it’ll be my offense,” said Williams, who attended the news conference along with receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze and tight end Cole Kmet. “He’s going to build around me, but also, he’s going to test me. He’s going to challenge me in the offseason.”

The Bears confirmed interviewing 17 candidates, but it was obvious who their top choice was.

“He’s done a lot of things that are special to put an offense together to operate at a high, high level, and that stood out,” general manager Ryan Poles said.

It was not clear if Poles got a contract extension — or if he will get one — to align with Johnson's deal. “We don’t talk about people’s employment,” team president Kevin Warren said.

Johnson might have been able to pick his general manager had he gone to another team. His only interview with Chicago was via Zoom. But he has visited the city enough times, including trips with his family to watch the Cubs.

“I know what this city is about," Johnson said. "It just simply did not take me a long time to decide that this is where I wanted to be, I wanted my family to be. And these are the people that I wanted to be around.”

