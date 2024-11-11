Bills brace for latest showdown against rival Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Chiefs week has finally arrived, and excuse the Buffalo Bills and their fanbase from climbing aboard the bandwagon.

Juicy as Sunday’s showdown pitting Patrick Mahomes and the undefeated Chiefs (9-0) against Josh Allen and the runaway AFC East-leading Bills (8-2) appears, some sober perspective is in order based on recent history.

Successful as the Bills have been in winning three straight regular-season meetings in what’s become an annual matchup between AFC contenders, what stands out is Buffalo coming up empty in the games that truly matter.

Whether at home or at Arrowhead since 2020, Buffalo is 0-3 in its past three playoff meetings against Kansas City.

That includes a 27-24 divisional playoff-round loss at home in January, in which the teams traded leads five times, and was sealed when Buffalo’s Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard attempt wide right with 1:43 left.

And no need to bring up Buffalo’s 42-36 overtime divisional-round loss at Kansas City three years ago.

To this day, Bills coach Sean McDermott refuses to answer questions as to whether there was a communication breakdown in having Bass kick off into the end zone rather than keep the ball in play after Buffalo took the lead. The outing was dubbed “13 Seconds,” reflecting how much time was left in regulation for the Chiefs to drive 44 yards on two plays and set up Harrison Butker’s 49-yard field goal.

On Sunday, the seasons don't hang in the balance for two teams already in the driver’s seat to clinch playoff berths.

But there’s enough subplots to engage a national TV audience.

For Buffalo, the outing marks a chance to end the Chiefs’ bid at a perfect season, while closing the gap in the race for the AFC’s top seed entering the playoffs.

Just as important, the Bills are in position to validate themselves as conference contenders in a season they’ve padded their record against opponents who have gone a combined 25-49, including two wins against Miami (2-6), which plays on Monday night. Buffalo’s two losses are against Baltimore (7-3) and Houston (6-4).

Schedule aside, the Bills have proven much already in what was initially supposed to be a down year for the four-time defending division champions following an offseason of salary cap-forced retooling. Despite parting ways with six of eight captains, Buffalo has won eight of its first 10 games for the eighth time in franchise history, and first since 1993.

The Bills are winning games as a group, getting contributions from each phase at critical junctures, and it was once again apparent in a 30-20 win at Indianapolis on Sunday.

It was the defense’s turn to step up in an outing where Allen threw a season-high two interceptions, and dealing with an injury-depleted offense missing receivers Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman. Buffalo forced a season-high four turnovers, with cornerback Taron Johnson opening the scoring with a pick-6.

“Just trying to run our offense to the best of my ability — I don’t feel like I did that today,” Allen said. “I wish I had a couple of throws back, especially early on, but we’ll take 8-2.”

Allen’s thrown four interceptions in his past three outings, after opening the season with just two lost fumbles in his first seven games. Slow starts remain an issue. Buffalo is 4-0 when scoring a touchdown on its opening drive, but 4-2 when held to three points or fewer in the first quarter.

On defense, the Bills applied pressure from the opening snap to disrupt Joe Flacco in the pocket. The same approach won’t work against Mahomes, who is far more elusive than Flacco, and oversees a balanced Chiefs attack.

McDermott maintained his game-at-a-time approach, leaving it up to others to build the hype entering this week.

“I don’t pay too much attention, but Derek gives me a heads up from time to time,” McDermott said, referring to Bills communications chief Derek Boyko on what’s being reported.

Asked if he reads anything, McDermott laughed and said: “I do in the offseason.”

What’s working

Creating turnovers. Buffalo 19 takeaways (11 interceptions, eight fumbles) rank second in the NFL entering Monday, and the team’s forced at least one in all 10 games this season.

What needs help

Better starts. Entering Monday, Buffalo ranks tied for third in the NFL in averaging 29 points per outing, but the offense has combined to score 46 points in the first quarter.

Stock up

WR Mack Hollins filled the injury-depleted receiver void with four catches for 86 yards — the second most of his seven-year career.

Stock down

Returner Brandon Codrington. The rookie was bailed out by Alec Anderson jumping on the ball to recover his fumble on a kickoff after the Colts took a 13-10 lead in the second quarter.

Injuries

McDermott didn't have an update on TE Dalton Kincaid, who did not return after hurting his knee. ... McDermott already ruled out Coleman, while saying Cooper is improving. ... Starting LB Matt Milano will resume practicing this week for the first time since tearing his left biceps in mid-August, but won't play Sunday.

Key numbers

11-10 — Allen’s record, including playoffs, when committing two or more turnovers since 2019.

Next steps

Host the Chiefs before heading into their bye week.

