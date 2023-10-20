BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to start Sunday at Indianapolis after missing two games with a right shoulder injury.

Watson last played on Sept. 24, when he bruised his rotator cuff while being tackled on a running play against Tennessee. He missed Cleveland's game on Oct. 1 against Baltimore, and sat out again — one week after the Browns' bye — a week ago against San Francisco.

Coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn't commit to Watson starting, but said he looked good in Friday's practice and all signs are pointing to Cleveland getting back its No. 1 quarterback.

Stefanski said he wants to see how Watson's shoulder responds over the next 48 hours.

The team is listing Watson as questionable.

The Browns (3-2) split their games without Watson, who had his best overall game since signing with Cleveland against the Titans.

The 28-year-old Watson, who is 5-4 as a starter with Cleveland, practiced Thursday for the first time in nearly three weeks. He looked tentative while throwing during the 30-minute portion of the workout open to media.

On Friday, Watson had a compression sleeve on his right arm and a supportive brace on his shoulder as the Browns worked out indoors. Watson threw with more velocity than the previous day and took the bulk of first-team reps in preparation for the Colts (3-3).

