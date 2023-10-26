For the first time since 2020, Josh Norman will suit up for the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.

The team added the veteran corner, along with slot receiver Andy Isabella, to the active roster ahead of the team's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tight end Dawson Knox, who is out of action with a wrist injury that requires surgery, was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next four games.

An All-Pro in 2015, Norman spent the 2020 season with the Bills. He appeared in nine games, recording 24 tackles and a pick-six.

A product of Coastal Carolina, Norman has played in 137 games over 11 seasons with the Bills, Carolina Panthers, Washington, and San Francisco 49ers.

Isabella, 26, is in his fourth season out of UMass. After spending parts of three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, he finished last season with the Baltimore Ravens.

In 41 career games, Isabella has recorded 33 catches on 54 targets for 447 yards and three touchdowns.

In his fifth season out of Ole Miss, the 26-year-old Knox, 26 appeared in seven games for the Bills in 2023. Knox recorded 15 receptions on 28 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown this season.

In Sunday's 29-24 loss to the New England Patriots, Knox had one catch for 10 yards.