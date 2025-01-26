KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford cleared the concussion protocol and was active Sunday for the AFC championship game, where he was expected to play a big role in helping to slow Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' passing game.

Buffalo previously ruled out safety Taylor Rapp because of back and hip injuries. That could play a significant role in the game given he would have been largely responsible for covering Chiefs tight ends Travis Kelce and Noah Gray.

Kelce had seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 23-14 victory over the Texans in the divisional round.

The other inactives for Buffalo against the defending Super Bowl champions were cornerback Brandon Codrington, defensive tackles Quinton Jefferson and DeWayne Carter, and offensive linemen Ryan Van Demark and Sedrick Van-Pran Granger.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano, who has been dealing with biceps and hamstring injuries, was limited early in the week but cleared to play against Kansas City. One of the leaders of the Bills defense missed their 30-21 win over the Chiefs in Week 11.

Buffalo also was missing tight end Dalton Kincaid to a knee injury and wide receiver Keon Coleman to a wrist injury for their regular-season game against the Chiefs, but both were available Sunday.

Kansas City was without running back Isiah Pacheco, pass rusher Charles Omenihu and cornerback Jaylen Watson in that matchup, but all were on the field for the title game.

In fact, the Chiefs were as healthy as any team ever to play for a conference championship, thanks in part to securing the No. 1 seed with a win in Pittsburgh on Christmas Day. That allowed them to rest most of their key names in their regular-season finale, then give them the following week off thanks to earning the lone bye in the AFC playoffs.

The Chiefs made cornerback Keith Taylor, wide receiver Justyn Ross, defensive ends Josh Uche and Malik Herring, and offensive linemen C.J. Hanson, Wanya Morris and Ethan Driskell inactive against Buffalo.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL