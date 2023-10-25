Coverage of the 2023 NFL season continues on TSN and TSN+ in Week 8, highlighted by the Buffalo Bills - who lost a stunner on Sunday - taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

Division leaders take centre stage through the Sunday slate.

Buffalo (4-3) struggled against the lowly New England Patriots on Sunday, losing 29-25 to give the Patriots their second win of the season. The offence failed to score a touchdown in the first half for the third consecutive week, and the defence allowed Mac Jones to have his best game of the season.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are coming off two straight losses after an early bye week. Younghoe Koo kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to sink the Buccaneers to 3-3 on the year after a 16-13 defeat.

On TSN1, The AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) in the early slot.

Jacksonville has won four straight, including a 31-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night in Week 7.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been steady, but the storyline for the Jaguars on offence has been the emergence of running back Travis Etienne - his seven rushing touchdowns on the year rank third in the NFL, and he's also tied for the third in the league in runs of 20+ yards with four.

The Steelers just keep finding ways to win, as they topped the Los Angeles Rams 24-17 on Sunday for their second straight victory. They trail the Baltimore Ravens by a half-game for the division lead in the AFC North.

TSN+ subscribers can watch an NFC East rematch between the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) and the Washington Commanders (3-4). Philadelphia won their first matchup of the year in overtime by a score of 34-31.

Sunday afternoon action showcases the Cleveland Browns (4-2) battling the Seattle Seahawks (4-2). Both teams are a half-game out of the lead in their respective divisions.

Sunday Night Football features a clash between the Chicago Bears (2-5) and Los Angeles Chargers (2-4).

The Bears will be without their top QB Justin Fields for a second straight game as he continues to deal with a dislocated thumb in his throwing hand, though they were able to beat the Las Vegas Raiders comfortably, 30-12.

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent completed 21-of-29 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL action, and the running game accounted for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Chargers enter losers of two straight and their star QB Justin Herbert has injury problems of his own - he was spotted multiple times having his fractured finger on his non-throwing hand checked out by doctors in their 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Monday Night Football

Monday night action pits the Raiders (3-4) against the Detroit Lions (5-2) as both teams seek answers coming off crushing defeats on Sunday.

The Lions snapped a four-game winning streak when they were overwhelmed by the Baltimore Ravens 38-6 in Baltimore. Running back and top draft pick Jahmyr Gibbs had the best game of his young career, totaling 126 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Raiders struggled against the Bears and their undrafted rookie QB. They scored just a single touchdown against the Bears while trying both Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell at QB.

Davante Adams, who took issue with his lack of targets in their Week 6 win, was rewarded with 12 looks in this game, but only turned them into seven catches for 57 yards in the loss.

“I'm sure people are thinking, ‘They won the game, so why is there an issue?’” Adams said last Wednesday after their Week 6 victory. "When you're a player like me, mentally my benchmark is not wins and losses, it's greatness. I came here to win and to do it the right way, so if it doesn't look like it's supposed to look, then I'm going to be frustrated if I'm not part of that plan.”

