The Buffalo Bills have agreed to a one-year, $12.6 million deal with five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa, according to multiple reports.

Bosa was recently released by the Los Angeles Chargers after spending the first nine years of his NFL career with the franchise.

The 29-year-old appeared in 14 games last season for the Chargers and posted 5.0 sacks and 22 tackles, including five for loss.

The Miami native was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2024, but has battled injuries throughout his career.

He was selected third overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Chargers and collected 10.5 sacks in his debut season on the way to earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honours.