After a blowout home playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last January and an unexciting off-season, the Buffalo Bills are no longer the runaway favourites to win their fourth consecutive AFC East crown this season.

Many expect the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins to be postseason or even Super Bowl contenders in 2023-24 after making significant additions to their rosters this spring and summer.

Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is doing his best to block out the noise as his team prepares to kick off the season against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets on Sept. 11 in a Monday Night Football clash.

"One thing I do know is it's hard to win in this league, it's hard to win consistently in this league," Allen told Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio regarding the narrative that the Bills' Super Bowl window is starting to close. "But the type of men that we have in this facility, in this locker room, it's a special group. So I don't really hear all that outside noise. I know the type of guys that we have, the energy and the juice that we can bring and how special this team can be."

The 27-year-old Allen has led the Bills to the playoffs in five of his six seasons, getting as far as the AFC Championship in 2020 where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills have fallen in the divisional round the last two years as Allen holds a career 4-4 record in the postseason.

The 2018 seventh overall pick out of Wyoming was named to his second Pro Bowl team last year, throwing for 4,283 yards with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as the Bills captured the division with a 13-3 record. Allen did struggle down the stretch and only threw for 264 yards with an interception in a miserable 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the divisional round.

"It takes every single Sunday, Monday, Thursday," Allen remarked. "It takes every game day of going out there and putting your best foot forward, taking it one game at a time. Nothing we did last year carries over to this year. You play the games for a reason. Any given Sunday, any team can win, but we're just looking to put our best foot forward one game at a time."

Buffalo will have a tough schedule in 2023, including out-of-division road games against the Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.