The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen have reached agreement on a record-setting six-year, $330 million contract through the 2030 season that includes $250 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

It the largest guaranteed total ever given to an NFL player.

Allen, the NFL's MVP for 2024, became the first player in NFL history to record at least 25 touchdown passes, 10 touchdown runs and fewer than 10 interceptions in a season. He finished with 28 touchdown passes, 12 rushing touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

His 119.6 passer rating was the fourth highest in NFL history and trailed only Aaron Rodgers (122.5 in 2011 and 121.5 in 2020) and Manning (121.1 in 2004). Rodgers and Manning won MVP in those seasons.

Allen, who had four years left on his deal, has led the Bills to six consecutive AFC East titles. He became the team's third player to be named MVP, joining Thurman Thomas (1991) and O.J. Simpson (1973).

Since entering the league in 2018, Allen has 65 rushing touchdowns -- 10 more than the next closest quarterback (Jalen Hurts).

The extension tops a slew of recent new deals for Buffalo players: defensive end Greg Rousseau reached a four-year, $80 million contract; linebacker Terrel Bernard got a four-year, $50 million contract; and receiver Khalil Shakir agreed to a four-year, $53 million extension.