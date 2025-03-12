Damar Hamlin is headed back to Orchard Park.

The Buffalo Bills announced the re-signing of the 26-year-old safety to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Hamlin appeared in 14 games for the team last season, recording 89 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

A native of the Pittsburgh area, Hamlin has spent the duration of his four-year career with the Bills, who originally selected him with the 212th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Pitt.

For his career, Hamlin has recorded 184 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two picks.

On Jan. 2, 2023, Hamlin collapsed and incurred cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He returned to the field on Oct. 1, 2023 after recovering.

Hamlin is the third free agent retained by the Bills over the past 48 hours with running back Ty Johnson and fullback Reggie Gilliam also returning to the AFC East champions.

Bills add Bosa

Re-signing Hamlin came one day after the Bills bolstered their defence by signing defensive end Joey Bosa to a one-year, $12.6 million deal.

Bosa was the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year after being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 3 pick in the 2016 draft out of Ohio State. He played nine seasons with the franchise before being cut last week, also for salary-cap reasons.

At 29, Bosa is six years younger than Von Miller, who was recently cut by the Bills, though his production has dwindled because of injuries. Bosa’s 72 sacks are tied for 10th most since 2016, but he’s combined for only 14 over the past three seasons.

He played in 14 games with nine starts last season after agreeing to restructure his contract. But Bosa battled hip and back injuries, and his five sacks were his fewest in the six seasons during which he has played at least 12 games.

Bosa played 14 games total in 2022 and ’23 due to groin and foot injuries.