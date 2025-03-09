The Buffalo Bills are releasing veteran pass-rusher Von Miller, according to multiple reports.

However, reports also indicate that both sides are open to a potential return. Miller was due $17.5 million next season, and the release frees up $8.4 million in cap room.

The 35-year-old had 17 combined tackles, 6.0 sacks and seven tackles for a loss in 13 games during the 2024 campaign. He has spent the last three seasons with Buffalo.

He spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2011 draft out of Texas A&M. He won Super Bowls with both the Broncos in 2016 and with the Los Angeles Rams, where he played during the 2021 season.

Miller is a eight-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro and has 129.5 sacks in 186 regular season games.