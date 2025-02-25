The Buffalo Bills have rewarded Khalil Shakir with an extension.

The team announced a new four-year deal for the 25-year-old wide receiver on Tuesday.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reports the contract is worth up to $60.2 million and the deal includes $32 million guaranteed.

A native of Murrieta, CA, just completed his third NFL season out of Boise State.

Originally taken with the 148th overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft, Shakir appeared in 15 games for the Bills in 2024, posting career-highs across the board. He hauled in 76 passes for 821 yards and four touchdowns.

For his career, Shakir has 125 receptions for 1,593 yards with seven TDs in 46 games.