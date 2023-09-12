The Los Angeles Rams entered the season with a lot of question marks.

Coming off a down year from quarterback Matt Stafford and an offseason in which they had to shed some big contracts to stay cap compliant, the team also got hit with the news that star wide receiver Cooper Kupp would be placed on four-game injured reserve to open the campaign.

Those concerns were assuaged for at least a week with a dominant 30-13 victory on the road Sunday against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks.

Stafford completed 24-of-38 passes for 334 yards and the team totalled 92 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The stars in the passing game were rookie Puka Nacua (10 catches, 119 yards) and third-year pro Tutu Atwell (six catches, 119 yards).

The Rams finished last season 5-12, and Kupp played in only nine games before he went down for the year with a high ankle sprain. The difference in offensive production with Kupp in the lineup versus out of the lineup were stark.

Rams' passing game with and without Kupp Passing yards per game With Cooper Kupp 214.5 (Weeks 1-10) Without Cooper Kupp 147.1 (Weeks 11-18)

In eight games without Kupp, the Rams did not have a single receiver total a 100-yard receiving game. The best output in a single contest was Tyler Higbee's nine grabs for 94 yards in a 51-14 blowout against the Denver Broncos.

Additionally, the passing yardage total of 334 for Los Angeles on Sunday eclipsed their season-high from all of 2022.

Nacua and Atwell may be the key to reigniting a passing attack that struggled heavily under Sean McVay a year ago. Nacua's 15 targets are tied for the NFL lead after one week - a category in which Kupp led the NFL in 2021, his last full healthy season, with 191.

NFL target leaders after Week 1 Player Team Targets Catches Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 15 11 Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams 15 10 DeAndre Hopkins Tennessee Titans 13 7 Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills 13 10 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 12 9 Nico Collins Houston Texans 11 6 Michael Pittman Jr. Indianapolis Colts 11 8 Calvin Ridley Jacksonville Jaguars 11 8 Kendrick Bourne New England Patriots 11 6

On the flip side, the Chicago Bears made their splash in the offseason when they traded away the first overall pick in the NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a bevy of picks and star wideout D.J. Moore.

Moore was expected to be paired with young QB Justin Fields to energize a passing attack that finished at the bottom of the league in yardage in 2022, averaging just 152.8 yards per game.

But the Bears were dismantled 38-20 by the Green Bay Packers at home in their season opener. While the passing game showed moderate improvement – Fields finished with 216 yards on 24 completions, both of which rank in the top five in single-game totals in his 26 career starts – it was mostly safe passes and screen plays.

Moore received just two targets in his debut with the Bears, a low number for a player the team paid a premium to acquire. He caught both passes for 25 yards.

D.J. Moore target totals per game Season Targets per game Catches per game Routes run per game 2018 5.1 3.4 23.2 2019 9.0 5.8 32.6 2020 7.9 4.4 35.0 2021 9.6 5.5 33.6 2022 6.9 3.7 25.9 2023 2 2 33

Moore hasn't been targeted two times or fewer in a game he played start-to-finish since 2019, his second year in the league.

"I think his time is going to come. Just kind of how the chips fall ... he's definitely going to get more touches in the future for sure," said Fields after the game. The Bears and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will be hard at work to figure out ways to get Moore more involved moving forward.

The Baltimore Ravens revamped their offensive unit this offseason in an effort to keep superstar QB and former league MVP Lamar Jackson around. It worked, as he signed a five-year, $262 million contract extension to stay with the Ravens.

The shiny new piece signed was Odell Beckham Jr. The three-time Pro Bowler and former Offensive Rookie of the Year signed a one-year, $15 million contract to be an anchor for a Ravens passing attack that has sorely lacked a No.1 option in recent years.

As it turned out, the number one option for the Ravens in a 25-9 trouncing of the lowly Houston Texans was first-round rookie draft pick Zay Flowers.

Ravens receiving totals in Week 1 Player Targets Catches Yards Zay Flowers 10 9 78 Odell Beckham Jr. 3 2 37 Rashod Bateman 3 3 35 J.K. Dobbins 3 2 15 Isaiah Likely 1 1 4

Things will change when former Pro Bowler and First team All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, who missed the game with a quadriceps injury, returns to the fold, but Flowers' emergence as the top target in Baltimore is a storyline to follow.

In Green Bay, the story of the offseason was the departure of future Hall-of-Famer and four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets. This move heralded the age of Jordan Love for the Packers - the former first-round draft pick who made just one start in his first two seasons in the NFL.

Love played well in the Packers' easy victory over the Bears - totaling 245 yards passing with 15 completions and three touchdowns. Most importantly, perhaps, Love did not turn the ball over in his first start as the true number one.

Passer rating leaders after Week 1 Player Team Yards Touchdowns QB Rating Jordan Love Green Bay Packers 245 3 123.2 Desmond Ridder Atlanta Falcons 115 1 111.8 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers 220 2 111.3 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 466 3 110.0 Russell Wilson Denver Broncos 177 2 108.0

Green Bay's offence made the big plays it needed to and the defence held down Fields and the Bears to earn a win in Week 1. Meanwhile, Rodgers suffered a season-ending torn Achilles on his fourth play with the Jets on Monday night.

