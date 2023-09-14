It was sure an eventful opening week of the 2023 NFL season.

From the Detroit Lions’ upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs in prime time last Thursday, to the New York Jets overcoming Aaron Rodgers’ devastating injury to stun the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night, Week 1 gave us plenty to talk about.

With the first week in the books, here is a statistical look at a few different topics heading into Week 2.

Tough test ahead for Jets

New York Jets celebrate

If the loss of Rodgers for the season in Week 1 wasn’t challenging enough, Robert Saleh’s team will have all they can handle with their opponents the next few weeks.

The Jets take on the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 2, followed by home games against the New England Patriots and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Jets then go on the road to take on the Denver Broncos at altitude and return home to host the Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 before their bye. It’s a stretch in which the Jets will have to hold their own in to keep pace in what figures to be a strong AFC East Division.

Three of those five teams made the playoffs last season and the group finished with a combined record of 53-32. The Patriots, Broncos, and Eagles all had top-10 defences in 2022 in terms of yards allowed, and the Chiefs (29.2) and Cowboys (27.5) had two of the league’s highest-scoring offences last season.

While three of the Jets’ next five opponents did lose in Week 1, one of those was the Chiefs, who should have both tight end Travis Kelce and pass rusher Chris Jones back and at full speed for their meeting on Oct. 1.

The Jets came into this season with the league’s sixth toughest schedule based on 2022 records, with their opponents going a combined 155-129-3.

But one of their toughest games this season is already out of the way. Despite losing Rodgers to a torn Achilles after just four plays, the Jets defeated the Buffalo Bills 22-16 in overtime thanks to a dominant defensive showing.

The Jets forced four turnovers, including three interceptions by safety Jordan Whitehead, and held Josh Allen in check during the game’s most crucial moments.

Zach Wilson was serviceable replacing Rodgers, completing 14-of-21 passes for 140 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Jets have said Wilson will be the starter moving forward, though multiple reports indicate they have been doing due diligence on free-agent quarterbacks.

Goff’s remarkable streak

Jared Goff Detroit Lions

When the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff to the Lions for Matthew Stafford in March of 2021, they needed to attach two first-round picks and a third rounder to convince the Lions to accept.

In the 32 games since, one of those quarterbacks is throwing for nearly 250 yards per game while completing 65.9 per cent of his passes with 49 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

And it isn’t Stafford.

While a Super Bowl victory ensures the trade worked out in the Rams’ favour, the Lions have also benefitted, helping Goff rediscover the form that once made him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in league history.

Goff has a chance to make history either this week or next if he’s able to stay turnover free. The 28-year-old has gone 359 pass attempts without an interception, the third-longest streak in NFL history behind Tom Brady (399) and Rodgers (402).

Goff’s streak stretches all the way back to Week 9 of last season when he was picked off by Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers. He’s also lost just one fumble in that same span.

Detroit will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, who are looking to bounce back after a 20-13 loss to the Rams last weekend.

Goff threw 35 times last Thursday and needs 44 interception-free pass attempts to break Rodgers’ record. Goff’s season-high in attempts last year came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, and he’s dropped back to throw more than 40 times just five times over the previous two seasons.

Jones under pressure

Daniel Jones New York Giants

The New York Giants started their season off on a disappointing note Sunday when they were dismantled 40-0 at home by the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Quarterback Daniel Jones struggled mightily in his first game since receiving a four-year, $160 million contract, completing 15-of-28 passes for 104 yards and two interceptions.

But as much as Jones struggled, the Giants offensive line was arguably worse. According to ESPN, Jones was pressured on 55 per cent of his 42 dropbacks, leading to a league-high seven sacks. The most times Jones was sacked last season, including playoffs, was five.

Guard Mike Glowinski posted a pass block win rate of 75.8 per cent, which was 56th among 58 qualifying guards in Week 1. Tackle Evan Neal was even worse, winning 70.6 per cent of his pass blocks, ranking him 59th of 60 qualifying tackles.

The Giants take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, who sacked Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell six times in a 20-16 loss.

