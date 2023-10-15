Canadian Chuba Hubbard ran in his first touchdown of the season in the opening quarter Sunday as the Carolina Panthers took an early lead on the Miami Dolphins.

The score was the Sherwood Park, Alta. native's first touchdown of the 2023 season.

Filling in as the starting running back in place of an injured Miles Sanders, Hubbard took a handoff at the Dolphins' six yard line and ran it up the gut and into the endzone. It was his ninth career TD after scoring six in his rookie season and two last year.

In parts of five games so far in 2023, Hubbard has 154 rushing yards on 35 carries to go along with 12 catches for 57 yards.

The Panthers took Hubbard in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft after he played collegiately at Oklahoma State.