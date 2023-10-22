It has been a busy week for Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke as after being activated and subsequently waved by the Jacksonville Jaguars, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports that the Victoria, B.C., native cleared waivers and will be back on the Jags' practice squad.

Rourke was signed to the 53-man roster as the emergency third quarterback earlier in the week ahead of the Jaguars' game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. Rourke was active but did not play.

The Ohio University product completed 23-of-35 passes for 348 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in three pre-season appearances, but failed to beat veteran C.J. Beathard for the No. 2 job behind starting pivot Trevor Lawrence.

Rourke signed a three-year deal with the Jaguars after finishing the 2022 season with the CFL's BC Lions, where he completed 255-of-324 passes (league-high 78.7 per cent) for 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He also ran for 304 yards and seven touchdowns and was named the league's top Canadian player.