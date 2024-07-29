Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke went unclaimed on NFL waivers after he was released by the New York Giants on Sunday, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

However, Naylor adds that Rourke, who is now a free agent, will workout with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday.

Rourke, who was listed at New York's fourth quarterback on their depth chart to begin training camp, did not receive any reps in team drills over the first two days of camp on Wednesday and Thursday.

The 26-year-old won the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian award in 2022 and then turned his sights to the NFL, signing a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of last season.

Rourke spent most of the season on the Jacksonville's practice roster before being released in mid-December. Rourke finished the 2023 season with the New England Patriots, but was released in May before signing with the Giants.

The native of Victoria, B.C., played two seasons in the CFL with the BC Lions from 2021-22.