Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is set to feature as the lead back against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, head coach Frank Reich told reporters Friday.

This comes as regular starter Miles Sanders was ruled out of Week 6 with a shoulder injury.

The 24-year-old Hubbard is a native of Edmonton. In a primary backup role this season, the third-year back has totaled 154 rushing yards on 35 carries.

"We’ll do it by committee, but Chuba will get the bulk of the carries," said Reich on Friday. "I would think Chuba will be the lead dog.”

The Panthers are off to an 0-5 start to the season and were topped 42-24 by the Detroit Lions in Week 5.

In 37 career NFL games (12 starts), Hubbard has 1,232 rushing yards on 302 carries and seven touchdowns.