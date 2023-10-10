Veteran defensive lineman Brent Urban from Mississauga, Ont., had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 5. The 32-year-old recorded his first sack of the season and had four solo tackles in the Baltimore Ravens' 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brent Urban - Baltimore Ravens

Brent Urban Baltimore Ravens

2023 stats TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 7 1.0 2 Mississauga Virginia 2014

Week 5 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Veteran defensive lineman Brent Urban from Mississauga, Ont., had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 5. The 32-year-old recorded his first sack of the season and had four solo tackles in the Baltimore Ravens' 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 27 0 0 Coquitlam Oregon 2021

Week 5 vs. New York Giants: Jevon Holland, 24, recorded four solo tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 31-16 win over the New York Giants. The Coquitlam, B.C., native added a pair of assisted tackles and defended a pass.

Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers

2023 stats CAR YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 35 154 0 Edmonton Oklahoma State 2021

Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions: Edmonton's Chuba Hubbard took nine touches for 35 yards in the Carolina Panthers' 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.

John Metchie - Houston Texans

John Metchie III Houston Texans

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 6 72 0 Taiwan Alabama 2022

Week 5 vs. Atlanta Falcons: Brampton's John Metchie caught a pair of passes for 20 yards in the Houston Texans' narrow 21-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Chase Claypool - Miami Dolphins

Chase Claypool Chicago Bears

2023 stats REC YDS TD BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 4 51 1 Abbotsford Notre Dame 2020

Week 5 vs. New York Giants: Abbotsford, B.C., native Chase Claypool was inactive for the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 after being acquired by them in a deal with the Chicago Bears earlier in the week.



David Onyemata - Atlanta Falcons

David Onyemata Atlanta Falcons

2023 stats TACK SACK TFL BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 7 1.5 3 Nigeria Manitoba 2016

Week 5 vs. Houston Texans: David Onyemata, a 30-year-old Nigerian-born product from the University of Manitoba, recorded a pair of solo tackles and logged 44 snaps on defence in the Atlanta Falcons' 21-19 win over fellow Canadian John Metchie and Houston Texans.

Jesse Luketa - Arizona Cardinals

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 3 0 0 Ottawa Penn State 2022

Week 5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Ottawa's Jesse Luketa got his first start of the season in the Arizona Cardinals' 34-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Penn State Nittany Lion logged 24 snaps on special teams, 10 on defence and one on offence.

Michael Hoecht - Los Angeles Rams

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 10 0.5 0 Oakville Brown Undrafted

Week 5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Michael Hoecht, a 25-year-old Oakville, Ont., native, racked up a trio of solo tackles and three assisted tackles in the Los Angeles Rams' 23-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Benjamin St-Juste - Washington Commanders

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders

2023 stats TACK SACK INT BORN COLLEGE DRAFT 18 0 0 Montreal Minnesota 2021

Week 5 vs. Chicago Bears: Montreal, Que., native Benjamin St-Juste had three solo tackles and defended a pair of passes for the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football in their 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Matthew Bergeron - Atlanta Falcons

Matthew Bergeron Atlanta Falcons