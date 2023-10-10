Canadians in the NFL: Urban gets season's first sack vs. Steelers
Veteran defensive lineman Brent Urban from Mississauga, Ont., had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 5. The 32-year-old recorded his first sack of the season and had four solo tackles in the Baltimore Ravens' 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Brent Urban - Baltimore Ravens
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|TFL
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|7
|1.0
|2
|Mississauga
|Virginia
|2014
Week 5 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Veteran defensive lineman Brent Urban from Mississauga, Ont., had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 5. The 32-year-old recorded his first sack of the season and had four solo tackles in the Baltimore Ravens' 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|27
|0
|0
|Coquitlam
|Oregon
|2021
Week 5 vs. New York Giants: Jevon Holland, 24, recorded four solo tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 31-16 win over the New York Giants. The Coquitlam, B.C., native added a pair of assisted tackles and defended a pass.
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers
2023 stats
|CAR
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|35
|154
|0
|Edmonton
|Oklahoma State
|2021
Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions: Edmonton's Chuba Hubbard took nine touches for 35 yards in the Carolina Panthers' 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.
John Metchie - Houston Texans
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|6
|72
|0
|Taiwan
|Alabama
|2022
Week 5 vs. Atlanta Falcons: Brampton's John Metchie caught a pair of passes for 20 yards in the Houston Texans' narrow 21-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Chase Claypool - Miami Dolphins
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|4
|51
|1
|Abbotsford
|Notre Dame
|2020
Week 5 vs. New York Giants: Abbotsford, B.C., native Chase Claypool was inactive for the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 after being acquired by them in a deal with the Chicago Bears earlier in the week.
David Onyemata - Atlanta Falcons
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|TFL
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|7
|1.5
|3
|Nigeria
|Manitoba
|2016
Week 5 vs. Houston Texans: David Onyemata, a 30-year-old Nigerian-born product from the University of Manitoba, recorded a pair of solo tackles and logged 44 snaps on defence in the Atlanta Falcons' 21-19 win over fellow Canadian John Metchie and Houston Texans.
Jesse Luketa - Arizona Cardinals
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|3
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|Penn State
|2022
Week 5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Ottawa's Jesse Luketa got his first start of the season in the Arizona Cardinals' 34-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Penn State Nittany Lion logged 24 snaps on special teams, 10 on defence and one on offence.
Michael Hoecht - Los Angeles Rams
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|10
|0.5
|0
|Oakville
|Brown
|Undrafted
Week 5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Michael Hoecht, a 25-year-old Oakville, Ont., native, racked up a trio of solo tackles and three assisted tackles in the Los Angeles Rams' 23-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Benjamin St-Juste - Washington Commanders
2023 stats
|TACK
|SACK
|INT
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|18
|0
|0
|Montreal
|Minnesota
|2021
Week 5 vs. Chicago Bears: Montreal, Que., native Benjamin St-Juste had three solo tackles and defended a pair of passes for the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football in their 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Matthew Bergeron - Atlanta Falcons
2023 stats
|GAMES
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|5
|Victoriaville
|Syracuse
|2023
Week 5 vs. Houston Texans: Victoriaville's Matthew Bergeron helped the Atlanta Falcons rush for 96 yards and a touchdown in their 21-19 win over the Houston Texans.