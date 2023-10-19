Terrace Marshall Jr. has been given permission to seek a trade by the Carolina Panthers, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

In his third season, the wide receiver is seeking a more prominent role.

#Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has received permission to seek a trade, per sources. Carolina has discussed the matter with agent Vince Taylor as the player seeks a more prominent role. He’s welcome back if no trade found.



Former second-round pick has 104 catches,… pic.twitter.com/EngqMMQG8C — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 19, 2023

A second-round pick out of LSU in 2021, Marshall has been sparsely used in the Panthers offence thus far this season. He's appeared in five games, hauling in 16 receptions on 26 targets for 114 yards.

He recorded his first career touchdown last season in a 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 6, 2022.

For his career, Marshall has recorded 742 yards receiving on 61 receptions and a TD.

Marshall finds himself behind Adam Thielen, DJ Chark and Jonathan Mingo on the Panthers' depth chart.

Fowler notes that should Marshall be unable to find a trade, he will be welcomed back to the team.