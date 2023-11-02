The Chicago Bears have signed Andrew Billings to a two-year extension, the 28-year-old defensive tackle's representation announced on Thursday.

The Waco, TX native is in his first year with the team and sixth in the NFL.

In eight games this season, Billings has 14 tackles.

Billings was originally taken in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Baylor by the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 75 career games with the Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Bears, Billings has recorded 134 tackles and 4.5 sacks.