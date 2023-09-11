Chris Jones's holdout from the Kansas City Chiefs lineup is over.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the All-Pro defensive tackle has agreed to a one-year deal with the team.

Holdout over: The #Chiefs and DT Chris Jones have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal done by @KatzBrosSports. pic.twitter.com/w4pj888nJf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2023

Jones, 29, did not report to training camp without an improved contract and did not play in the team's 21-20 season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

He had one year remaining on a four-year, $80 million deal.

A native of Houston, MS, Jones heads into his eighth season after being taken with the 37th overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State.

Last season, Jones appeared in all 17 games, recording 44 tackles, two forced fumbles and 15.5 sacks. He finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting as the Chiefs went on to claim a second Super Bowl in three seasons.

The Chiefs (0-1) return to action on Saturday with a visit to the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0).