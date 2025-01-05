GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are getting one receiver back, but are losing another for their regular-season finale Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Christian Watson is available to play for the Packers after missing one game with a knee injury, but Romeo Doubs is inactive. The Packers added Doubs to their injury report Saturday because of an illness.

Other Packers inactive for the Bears game are linebacker Quay Walker, safeties Evan Williams and Zayne Anderson, defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. and offensive tackle Andre Dillard. All of them already had been ruled out on Friday except for Cox, who was listed as questionable.

Inactive players for the Bears include running back Travis Homer, defensive back Ameer Speed, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, defensive back Elijah Hicks, linebacker Noah Sewell and defensive lineman Zacch Pickens. Jenkins, Hicks and Homer already were ruled out Friday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl