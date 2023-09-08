Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that quarterback Joe Burrow will play on Sunday when the team opens their season against the Cleveland Browns

Burrow sustained a calf strain on July 27 and returned to practice as a full participant on Wednesday.

"Yes, he's going to play." Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow on playing Sunday. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 8, 2023

"I'm ready to go," Burrow said. "I mean we're going to see how these next couple of days play out, because you never know with these things. I'm expecting to play."

Burrow became the highest paid player in the NFL on Thursday, signing a five-year, $275 million extension with the Bengals.

“This is where I want to be my whole career,” Burrow told reporters on Wednesday. “You’ve seen what the front office has done and what (coach) Zac (Taylor) has done in their time here. I’m a small part of that. I’m excited to be a part of that. And we have great people in the locker room that grind every day, that are excited to go and showcase their talents and excited to go and do it in the city of Cincinnati.”

Burrow has led the Bengals to two-straight AFC North Championships and a Super Bowl appearance in 2021.

The LSU product completed 68.3 per cent of his passes last season, throwing for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns, finishing fourth in the Associated Press MVP voting.

Over his three-year career, Burrow has thrown for 11,774 yards, 82 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions in 42 games.