The NFL's sack leader could be on the move.

The Cincinnati Bengals have given defensive end Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years,” Hendrickson said in a statement. “I love this city and organization. I appreciate the privilege of now being allowed to explore my options.”

Hendrickson, 30, was a first-team All-Pro in 2024. He appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals, recording 46 tackles and a league-high 17.5 sacks. In all four of Hendrickson's seasons in Cincinnati, he has been named to the Pro Bowl.

The native of Orlando has one year and $18.67 million remaining on his contract.

Originally taken with the 103rd overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft out of FAU, Hendrickson spent the first four seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints.

In 110 career games, Hendrickson has recorded 220 tackles and 77.0 sacks.