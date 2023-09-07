The Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow are in agreement on a five-year, $275 million extension that includes $219.01 million guaranteed.

This makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The 26-year-old is coming off his first Pro Bowl season after passing for 4,475 yards, a career-high 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, leading the Bengals to the AFC Championship game for a second consecutive year.

A former College Football Playoff National Champion with the undefeated 2019 LSU Tigers, Burrow was the first player off the board as the Bengals selected him with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Burrow made 10 starts in his rookie season before tearing his ACL against the Washington Football Team in Week 11. Prior to the injury, the Ames, IA native threw for 2,688 yards, 13 TDs and five INTs.

In 2021, Burrow followed up his rookie campaign with 4,611 passing yards for 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions to lead the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989 as they fell to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

