The Cincinnati Bengals are trading running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

The return for Mixon was not immediately announced.

The Bengals originally planned to release the 27-year-old as of Monday.

Mixon has spent his entire career with the Bengals, breaking the 1,000 yard threshold four times and reaching the Super Bowl with the club in 2021.

Mixon played all 17 games last season, compiling 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns. The versatile back added 52 receptions for 376 yards and three touchdowns.

The Oklahoma product was initially drafted by the club 48th overall in 2017. In 97career games, Mixon has racked up 6,412 yards and 49 touchdowns to go along with 283 catches for 2,139 yards and 13 scores.