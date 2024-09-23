CINCINNATI (AP) — Receiver Tee Higgins was active for the Cincinnati Bengals' Monday night game against the Washington Commanders, but the Bengals were without two key defensive linemen.

Defensive tackles B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins are both dealing with hamstring injuries and were ruled out.

Higgins missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury.

Also inactive for the Bengals were WR Trenton Irwin, G Jaxson Kirkland, TE Tanner McLachlan and TE Tanner Hudson.

Inactives for the Commanders included CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr., QB Sam Hartman, S Darrick Forrest, TE Colson Yankoff, LB Dominique Hampton, G Chris Paul and DE Clelin Ferrell.

