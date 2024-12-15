Cincinnati safety Jordan Battle thought he had a 61-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Until he dropped the ball just shy of crossing the goal line. Suddenly, a touchdown turned into a touchback and Tennessee took over.

He had company on Sunday.

Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor had a 41-yard touchdown run on the board until replays clearly showed him dropping the ball before crossing into the end zone. That turned a score for the Colts into a 40-yard run and a touchback early in the third quarter at Denver.

Just like Battle's a few hours earlier. Cincinnati beat the Titans 37-27, but Battle's drop kept the Bengals from scoring 31 points off six turnovers. Coach Zac Taylor said the team addresses this issue every week.

“We show these clips and it’s not something we can ever have happen. It’s within our control. You go two yards across the goal line, letters and logos, it’s very simple,” Taylor said.

It happened earlier this season.

Malachi Corley thought he scored his first NFL touchdown for the New York Jets, but the rookie wide receiver dropped the ball before he crossed the goal line. The Jets still beat Houston 21-13 on Oct. 31.

Zac Taylor said the coaching staff preaches that these mistakes happen to players not used to carrying the ball, unlike Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins.

“That’s a situation obviously we can’t have,” he said.

Jonathan Taylor, an All Pro in 2021 when he led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns, certainly knows how to carry the ball into the end zone. On Sunday, he was clear of the three Broncos defenders chasing him. The ball slipped out.

TV cameras showed Taylor closing his eyes and giving a small shake of his head, knowing the mistake he made.

___

