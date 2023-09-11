The Cleveland Browns' season-opening victory over the Cincinnati Bengals came with a significant cost.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports All-Pro tackle Jack Conklin will miss the remainder of the season after an MRI revealed a torn ACL.

Conklin, 29, exited the 24-3 victory in the second quarter, carted off the field.

"Obviously you hope [he's okay], but that doesn't look good," head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game. "I feel absolutely awful for Jack. The person he is, the player that he is and what he means to this team. You just absolutely hate to see those things. Guys that are such a big part of what we are. So he's hurting, I'm hurting, his teammates are hurting for him. But we'll hold out hope there."

A native of Plainville, MI, Conklin is in his eighth season out of Michigan State and fourth with the Browns.

Originally taken with the eighth overall selection of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, Conklin signed a four-year, $60 million extension with the Browns this past offseason.

This is the second significant knee injury for Conklin over the past three seasons. He was limited to just seven appearances in 2021 with a torn patellar tendon.

The Browns (1-0) return to action next Monday night with a visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1).