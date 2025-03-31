Jimmy Haslem is admitting failure with the Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation.

The team owner said on Monday that the acquisition of Deshaun Watson has been a mistake.

Despite Watson being in the midst of a number of sexual assault lawsuits, the Browns acquired the Clemson product in March of 2022 from the Houston Texans in exchange for a package including three first-round picks. The team then signed Watson to a five-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $230 million.

“We took a big swing and miss with Deshaun," Haslem said at the NFL Owners Meetings in Palm Springs, FL. "We thought we had the quarterback, we didn’t and we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him. So we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole. [The trade] was an entire organization decision and it ends with [Haslem's wife and Browns co-owner] Dee and I, so hold us accountable."

Watson's Browns tenure has been riddled by suspension and injury.

As part of the league's investigation into the accusations against Watson, he was suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season, playing in only six games during his first season with the Browns.

His 2023 campaign then ended early. Watson underwent season-ending surgery that November to treat a broken bone in his throwing shoulder.

In 2024, Watson tore his Achilles in an Oct. 20 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and missed the remainder of the season.

In 19 games over three seasons with the Browns, Watson has thrown for 3,365 yards on 341-for-557 passing with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Currently, Kenny Pickett is the only healthy QB on the Browns' roster. The team is set to draft with the second overall selection at next month's 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.

Since returning to the NFL in 1999 as an expansion franchise, the Browns have used 40 different starting QBs.