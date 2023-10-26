Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson addressed the media on Thursday and denied that he is okay with missing game time due to his shoulder injury.

Watson, 28, is set to miss Sunday's game with the Seattle Seahawks, which will mark the third game this season the pivot has missed with a rotator cuff strain.

The former Houston Texans QB said that he didn't understand where the idea he didn't want to play came from.

“This is what I’ve been doing since I was six years old, so why wouldn’t I wanna play?" Watson said. "I see the same things. I’ve seen the narratives, this, that, there – I mean, all that stuff is trying to just call controversy into motion. I’m fine, I’m happy – I’m not happy with the injury, but I’m in a great space mentally and a great space spiritually. Physically, everything else is in a great space except my shoulder. So we’re working hard to get that back, but why wouldn’t I want to play? I don’t do this for no other reason."

Asked if he thought he rushed back too quickly to start in last Sunday's 39-38 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Watson conceded he wasn't ready.

"I don’t know…I thought I was ready, I wasn't ready," Watson said.

On Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski defended the choice to rest Watson.

"I feel like this is the best decision for this week," Stefanski said. "He's trying like crazy. This is not for lack of effort. He's making every effort he can to be out there. But with the hit he took, with the swelling, it makes the most sense to focus on rehab this week and then he'll be out there as soon as he's ready."

Through four games this season, Watson has thrown for 683 yards on 66-for-107 passing with four touchdowns to three interceptions.

P.J. Walker is set to make his second start of the season in Watson's stead.