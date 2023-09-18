Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb was carted off the field after suffering an apparent knee injury on a first-and-goal rush attempt in the second quarter of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Browns’ RB Nick Chubb is being carted to the locker room. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2023

Steelers fans gasped in unison when a replay of the injury was shown on the screen at Acrisure Stadium, and the ESPN broadcast refused to show the replay.

It was announced minutes later that Chubb will not return to the game.

Chubb totalled 10 carries for 64 yards in just over a quarter of game action before he was removed.

The 27-year-old Chubb was a Pro Bowler each of the last four seasons, and amassed 106 yards on 18 carries in the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland trailed 7-3 in the second quarter when Chubb exited.