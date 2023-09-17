Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has been ruled out after suffering a concussion against the Houston Texans, the team announced Sunday.

Richardson ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter to help the Colts build a 14-7 lead. He went to the medical tent after a drive to start the second quarter and was soon escorted to the locker room.

It was unclear when he was injured, but he left after a series where he didn't appear to take any big hits.

Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the draft, was 6 of 10 for 56 yards passing. His touchdown runs were for 18 and 15 yards.

He was replaced by Gardner Minshew.

