Colts QB Richardson ruled out with concussion after leaving game against Texans
Anthony Richardson - The Canadian Press
Published
Updated
Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has been ruled out after suffering a concussion against the Houston Texans, the team announced Sunday.
QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) has been downgraded to out. #INDvsHOU— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 17, 2023
Richardson ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter to help the Colts build a 14-7 lead. He went to the medical tent after a drive to start the second quarter and was soon escorted to the locker room.
It was unclear when he was injured, but he left after a series where he didn't appear to take any big hits.
Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the draft, was 6 of 10 for 56 yards passing. His touchdown runs were for 18 and 15 yards.
He was replaced by Gardner Minshew.
