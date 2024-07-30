WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam is expected to miss the entire 2024 season after suffering a torn Achilles tenon in Sunday's training camp practice.

Coach Shane Steichen confirmed Ebukam's status after Tuesday's workout, Indy's first in full pads. The Colts were off Monday.

Ebukam was expected to play a key role this season after posting a career-best and team-leading 9 1/2 sacks in 2023. He also led Indy with three forced fumbles.

The Colts certainly have enough pass rushers to replace the former Eastern Washington star.

Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard considered the defensive line to be one of the deepest positions on the roster. They're expecting an even more impactful season from Kwity Paye after picking up his fifth-year option in May. Veterans Dayo Odeyingbo and Tyquan Lewis also could get more snaps.

But the injury also could speed up the transition for rookie Laiatu Latu, the first defensive player to be drafted in April at No. 15 overall. He was expected to be used initially as more of a situational pass rusher after leading the Pac-12 with 13 sacks last season.

Latu suffered a career-threatening neck injury at Washington then transferred to UCLA for his final two college seasons and produced the Bruins highest two-year sacks total (23 1/2) since Anthony Barr in 2011-12.

Indy has also been without defensive tackle Raekwon Davis during the first week of camp because of a non-football related illness. It's unclear when he could return.

Another defensive end, Titus Leo, also was carted off the field Tuesday with what appeared to be a left leg injury. Steichen told reporters Leo hurt his knee.

Leo became the fourth Wagner player to be selected in the NFL draft last year when he was selected in the sixth round by the Colts. He went on injured reserve in late August and never appeared in a game.

The Colts host Denver in their preseason opener Aug. 11. They'll host Houston on Sept. 8, still looking for their first win in a season opener since 2013.

