SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Commanders first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr. was ejected Sunday for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett in the first quarter.

Forbes hit Lockett as he attempted to catch a throw from Geno Smith on a crossing route. Lockett was down on the field momentarily and quickly attended to by a trainer. Lockett walked off the field for further examination and was cleared to return to the game.

Referee Alex Kemp initially announced just a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty against Forbes, then added that the cornerback had been disqualified.

Forbes was the 16th overall pick out of Mississippi State in the draft. He was benched last month after struggling badly in his first few games, but he returned to a more prominent role last week against New England.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl